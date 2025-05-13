MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, May 13

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 10-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

*No postponements expected

Max Fried is the lone starter in the $10k range tonight with Kodai Senga being the other team ace on the slate. The latter is my preferred choice, as he's priced $1,000 lower and projected for more fantasy points. We expect him to be the highest rostered pitcher in GPPs against a Pirates offense that hasn't managed five runs since April 22.

We've also starred Dylan Cease, Jack Leiter and Mitch Keller in our optimizer. Leiter checks in as the top point-per-dollar value, as he gets a $700 discount compared to his FanDuel salary and a matchup against a Rockies squad that has a miserable .535 OPS away from Coors Field. Meanwhile, Cease is a nice second-tier bargain against the Angels, who strike out at the highest rate in the league (27 percent). I wouldn't fault anyone for spending up on Fried, and note that Ben Brown, Bryan Woo and Michael Soroka rank well in the metrics below.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):