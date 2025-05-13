MLB DFS
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, May 13

Written by 
Ryan Pohle 
Published on May 13, 2025
Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 10-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*No postponements expected

Max Fried is the lone starter in the $10k range tonight with Kodai Senga being the other team ace on the slate. The latter is my preferred choice, as he's priced $1,000 lower and projected for more fantasy points. We expect him to be the highest rostered pitcher in GPPs against a Pirates offense that hasn't managed five runs since April 22. 

We've also starred Dylan Cease, Jack Leiter and Mitch Keller in our optimizer. Leiter checks in as the top point-per-dollar value, as he gets a $700 discount compared to his FanDuel salary and a matchup against a Rockies squad that has a miserable .535 OPS away from Coors Field. Meanwhile, Cease is a nice second-tier bargain against the Angels, who strike out at the highest rate in the league (27 percent). I wouldn't fault anyone for spending up on Fried, and note that Ben Brown, Bryan Woo and Michael Soroka rank well in the metrics below. 

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Kodai Senga1487

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsBABIPStack Popularity
Rangers6.119High
Dodgers6.01High
Cubs5.810High
Braves5.511High
Mets5.39High
Padres5.13Medium
Blue Jays4.67Medium
Yankees4.42Medium
Astros4.35Low
Diamondbacks4.117Medium
Giants3.814Low
Rays3.76High
Royals3.512Medium
Mariners3.415Low
Athletics3.38Medium
Nationals2.813Medium
Rockies2.816Low
Angels2.720Low
Marlins2.54Medium
Pirates2.518Low

My primary team stack targets

Dodgers vs. LHP Springs (4.92 FIP, 18.3 K%). Key pieces: Will Smith, Enrique Hernandez, Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman

Rangers vs. LHP Freeland (6.41 ERA, 1.65 ERA). Key pieces: Marcus Semien, Josh Jung, Sam Haggerty, Adolis Garcia, Wyatt Langford

Rays vs. RHP Berrios (4.82 FIP, 1.5 HR/9). Key pieces: Danny Jansen, Jonathan Aranda, Brandon Lowe, Yandy Diaz, Chandler Simpson

Mets vs. RHP Keller (4.40 ERA, 17.6 K%). Key pieces: Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, Mark Vientos

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.

