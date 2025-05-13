MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, May 13

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.
Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings
In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 10-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.
Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!
*No postponements expected
Max Fried is the lone starter in the $10k range tonight with Kodai Senga being the other team ace on the slate. The latter is my preferred choice, as he's priced $1,000 lower and projected for more fantasy points. We expect him to be the highest rostered pitcher in GPPs against a Pirates offense that hasn't managed five runs since April 22.
We've also starred Dylan Cease, Jack Leiter and Mitch Keller in our optimizer. Leiter checks in as the top point-per-dollar value, as he gets a $700 discount compared to his FanDuel salary and a matchup against a Rockies squad that has a miserable .535 OPS away from Coors Field. Meanwhile, Cease is a nice second-tier bargain against the Angels, who strike out at the highest rate in the league (27 percent). I wouldn't fault anyone for spending up on Fried, and note that Ben Brown, Bryan Woo and Michael Soroka rank well in the metrics below.
Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):
|Pitcher
|Fantasy Points
|FIP
|K%
|Opponent K%
|Kodai Senga
|1
|4
|8
|7
|Dylan Cease
|2
|7
|1
|1
|Max Fried
|3
|2
|10
|6
|Ben Brown
|4
|6
|2
|4
|Bryan Woo
|5
|3
|5
|3
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|6
|8
|12
|12
|Framber Valdez
|7
|12
|11
|19
|Jack Leiter
|8
|18
|18
|2
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9
|17
|13
|5
|Shane Baz
|10
|14
|6
|18
|Robbie Ray
|11
|15
|4
|15
|Kris Bubic
|12
|1
|7
|13
|Landon Knack
|13
|13
|14
|17
|Jose Berrios
|14
|19
|9
|8
|Mitch Keller
|15
|11
|19
|16
|Jose Soriano
|16
|10
|15
|20
|Jeffrey Springs
|17
|20
|17
|9
|Michael Soroka
|18
|9
|3
|10
|Kyle Freeland
|19
|5
|20
|14
|Valente Bellozo
|20
|16
|16
|11
Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact
Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:
|Team
|Implied Runs
|BABIP
|Stack Popularity
|Rangers
|6.1
|19
|High
|Dodgers
|6.0
|1
|High
|Cubs
|5.8
|10
|High
|Braves
|5.5
|11
|High
|Mets
|5.3
|9
|High
|Padres
|5.1
|3
|Medium
|Blue Jays
|4.6
|7
|Medium
|Yankees
|4.4
|2
|Medium
|Astros
|4.3
|5
|Low
|Diamondbacks
|4.1
|17
|Medium
|Giants
|3.8
|14
|Low
|Rays
|3.7
|6
|High
|Royals
|3.5
|12
|Medium
|Mariners
|3.4
|15
|Low
|Athletics
|3.3
|8
|Medium
|Nationals
|2.8
|13
|Medium
|Rockies
|2.8
|16
|Low
|Angels
|2.7
|20
|Low
|Marlins
|2.5
|4
|Medium
|Pirates
|2.5
|18
|Low
My primary team stack targets
Dodgers vs. LHP Springs (4.92 FIP, 18.3 K%). Key pieces: Will Smith, Enrique Hernandez, Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman
Rangers vs. LHP Freeland (6.41 ERA, 1.65 ERA). Key pieces: Marcus Semien, Josh Jung, Sam Haggerty, Adolis Garcia, Wyatt Langford
Rays vs. RHP Berrios (4.82 FIP, 1.5 HR/9). Key pieces: Danny Jansen, Jonathan Aranda, Brandon Lowe, Yandy Diaz, Chandler Simpson
Mets vs. RHP Keller (4.40 ERA, 17.6 K%). Key pieces: Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, Mark Vientos
Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success
Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:
- Jonathan Aranda: 4-for-8, 2 HR; .500 BA, 1.750 OPS
- Yandy Diaz: 6-for-17, 1 HR; .353 BA, 1.036 OPS
For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.