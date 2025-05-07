Bryan Woo News: Rebounds after rough first

Woo did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the A's. He allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings.

The A's got to Woo early Wednesday, scoring three runs on four hits in the first inning. However, the right-hander would settle in and allow just two runs over his final five frames. While the eight hits and five runs allowed are both season highs, Woo's managed to deliver six or more innings in each of his first seven starts this year. His ERA now sits at 3.25 with a 0.92 WHIP and 44:8 K:BB across 44.1 innings. Woo is currently slated to face the Yankees at home in his next outing.