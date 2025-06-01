Bryce Elder News: Promoted for Sunday's start

Atlanta recalled Elder from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

The right-hander will fill the rotation spot vacated by AJ Smith-Shawver, who will miss the rest of the season due to a torn UCL in his right elbow. Elder has been serviceable in his eight starts for Atlanta this season with a 4.50 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 33:13 K:BB across 44 innings, and he should get an extended look in the rotation if he continues to post similar numbers.