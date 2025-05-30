Bryce Elder News: Rejoining rotation

Atlanta will recall Elder from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

With AJ Smith-Shawver out for the season due to a torn UCL in his right elbow, Elder is scheduled to come up from the minors to fill the opening in Atlanta's rotation. The 26-year-old has made eight starts in the majors this season and owns a 4.50 ERA and 1.25 WHIP alongside a 33:13 K:BB across 44 innings.