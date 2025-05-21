Fantasy Baseball
Bryce Harper headshot

Bryce Harper News: Stays hot with three hits

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2025 at 12:39am

Harper went 3-for-5 with two RBI, two doubles and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Rockies.

Harper extended his hitting streak to five games, collecting multiple knocks for the fourth time during this stretch. Over his last 15 contests, the All-Star first baseman is batting a scorching .368 (21-for-57) with two homers, six doubles, 14 RBI and nine runs scored. Harper now has 13 multi-hit efforts in 2025.

Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
