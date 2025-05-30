Bryce Miller Injury: Set to return Saturday

Miller (elbow) is expected to make his return from the injured list to start Saturday's game against the Twins, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.

After spending about two weeks recovering from right elbow inflammation, Miller will avoid a rehab assignment and is all set to rejoin Seattle's rotation. It's unclear if the 26-year-old right-hander will have any workload limitations Saturday, but he'll square off with a Minnesota offense that's struggled a bit lately as he tries to improve his 5.22 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 35:21 K:BB on the season. Miller will be taking the rotation spot of Logan Evans, who was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, and Emerson Hancock also figures to be in danger of losing his roster spot to make space for Miller.