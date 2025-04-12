Bryce Miller News: Fans five in five strong innings

Miller didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Rangers after allowing one run on two hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out five.

Miller certainly pitched well enough to deserve a win Friday, giving up a lone run on a Josh Jung popup in the fourth inning, but the Mariners lost the lead in the sixth frame and didn't regain it until the eighth. While the right-hander holds a rocky 4.50 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB over 16 frames, he's lasted at least five innings in each of his three starts. Miller will encounter a tough setup in his next scheduled start, which is slated for the middle of next week at hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park against the Reds.