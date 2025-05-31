Bryce Miller News: Gives up three runs in return

Miller allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two over four innings in a no-decision Saturday versus the Twins.

Miller missed nearly three weeks due to right elbow inflammation, and he returned without a rehab assignment. That likely led to a pitch count, as he was pulled after 71 pitches (45 strikes), though he also struggled a bit, giving up all three runs in the second inning. Miller is now at a 5.36 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 37:22 K:BB through 43.2 innings over nine starts this season. The 26-year-old is projected to make his next start on the road versus the Angels.