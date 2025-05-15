Bryse Wilson News: Hit hard by Reds

Wilson (0-2) took the loss Thursday against Cincinnati, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Wilson made his fifth consecutive start at the back end of the injury-depleted White Sox rotation, and he allowed his most hits and runs in an outing this season. Wilson surrendered three solo home runs. Since stepping into the rotation, Wilson has posted a 6.86 ERA across 21.0 innings. He's tentatively scheduled for a start Tuesday against the Mariners.