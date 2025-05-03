Bryse Wilson News: Primed for another start

Wilson is listed as the White Sox's starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Astros in Chicago.

The White Sox could end up deploying Wilson behind an opening pitcher like they did in his last appearance in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers, but in any case, the right-hander will be making his third straight turn through the rotation. Wilson failed to reach four innings in both his start and bulk-relief appearance, but he's progressively pushing up his pitch count after having pitched exclusively in relief before recently moving into the rotation following Martin Perez's (elbow) placement on the injured list. After tossing 58 pitches against the Brewers, Wilson could be ready to handle a 65-to-75-pitch workload Sunday.