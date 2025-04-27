Fantasy Baseball
Bryse Wilson headshot

Bryse Wilson News: Staying in rotation Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Wilson is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Brewers at Rate Field.

Following Martin Perez's (shoulder) placement on the injured list April 19, Wilson moved from the bullpen to fill the vacant spot in the rotation. He made his first start of the season last Wednesday, covering 2.2 innings (55 pitches) and allowing one earned run on five hits and three walks in a no-decision against the Twins. Wilson should be able to push up his pitch count a bit in his second start, and a strong showing against the Brewers would help his case for earning a more permanent stay in the rotation.

Bryse Wilson
Chicago White Sox
