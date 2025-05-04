Bryse Wilson News: Yields four runs in no-decision

Wilson took a no-decision in Sunday's rain-shortened 5-4 win over Houston, allowing four runs on nine hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

The Chicago right-hander struggled in this 89-pitch performance, conceding a season-worst nine hits (eight singles and one homer). Through 22.2 innings, Wilson sports a 5.56 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 15:11 K:BB. The 27-year-old should continue to garner turns in the rotation either as a starter or an opener while Martin Perez (elbow) is slated for an extended absence until September. Wilson currently lines up to make his next appearance at home against Miami next weekend.