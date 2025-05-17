Bryson Stott News: Homers, steals in win

Stott went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Pirates.

Stott did all of his damage between the third and fourth innings, including a 411-foot solo homer. The second baseman has gone just 11-for-55 in May, though he has hit safely in four of his past five games. He's slashing .263/.329/.397 with four home runs, 24 RBI, 24 runs scored and nine steals across 174 plate appearances this season and continues to hit leadoff against right-handed starters.