Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bryson Stott headshot

Bryson Stott News: Homers, steals in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Stott went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Pirates.

Stott did all of his damage between the third and fourth innings, including a 411-foot solo homer. The second baseman has gone just 11-for-55 in May, though he has hit safely in four of his past five games. He's slashing .263/.329/.397 with four home runs, 24 RBI, 24 runs scored and nine steals across 174 plate appearances this season and continues to hit leadoff against right-handed starters.

Bryson Stott
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now