Bryson Stott News: Records eighth steal

Stott went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Guardians.

Stott went 0-for-8 with a walk and two strikeouts to begin this weekend's interleague series, but he was able to knock a hit in the series finale. The second baseman is now batting .262 with a .721 OPS, three home runs, 20 RBI, 22 runs scored, eight steals, five doubles and two triples over 37 contests. He continues to serve as the Phillies' preferred leadoff hitter versus right-handed pitchers.