Bubba Chandler News: Looking ready at Triple-A

Chandler gave up one run on three hits and one walk while striking out nine in five innings Thursday for Triple-A Indianapolis.

The three hits Chandler gave up were actually a season high, and he hasn't walked more than one batter in four straight starts, so he is pretty clearly ready for the next level. His nine strikeouts Thursday were a season high, and his five innings matched his season high, so it's possible Chandler's next start will come in Pittsburgh's rotation. That said, if Chandler were to stay on schedule, he'd need to bump one of Paul Skenes or Mitch Keller back a day, or Skenes would need to be pushed up a day to pitch on four days rest after his worst start of the year, so the schedule doesn't line up perfectly for Chandler's entrance into the rotation.