Byron Buxton headshot

Byron Buxton Injury: Clears concussion protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Buxton cleared concussion protocol Friday and is considered day-to-day, Audra Martin of FanDuel Sports Network North reports.

Buxton will not require a trip to the 7-day concussion IL after colliding with Carlos Correa during Thursday's contest, though the same cannot be said for the latter. Buxton will sit down for Friday's series opener against Milwaukee but could return sometime later this weekend.

Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins
