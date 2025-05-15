Byron Buxton Injury: Getting looked at for concussion
Buxton entered concussion protocol after exiting Thursday's game against Baltimore following a collision with Carlos Correa, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Buxton appeared to bang heads with a backpedaling Correa while chasing down a shallow flyball in the third inning. The latter left the game immediately after the incident, and Buxton followed a half-inning later. Both of them are being evaluated for a concussion, and more details on their respective statuses may come out after the game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now