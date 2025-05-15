Fantasy Baseball
Byron Buxton headshot

Byron Buxton Injury: Getting looked at for concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2025 at 12:07pm

Buxton entered concussion protocol after exiting Thursday's game against Baltimore following a collision with Carlos Correa, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Buxton appeared to bang heads with a backpedaling Correa while chasing down a shallow flyball in the third inning. The latter left the game immediately after the incident, and Buxton followed a half-inning later. Both of them are being evaluated for a concussion, and more details on their respective statuses may come out after the game.

Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins
