Byron Buxton Injury: Not in Friday's lineup

Buxton (head) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Brewers.

The 31-year-old entered the concussion protocol after a collision with Carlos Correa (head) during Thursday's matchup with Baltimore, and both players are absent from the starting nine Friday. If diagnosed with a concussion, Buxton is likely to be placed on the 7-day injured list, but for now he should be considered day-to-day.