Byron Buxton Injury: Placed on concussion IL

The Twins placed Buxton on the 7-day concussion injured list Saturday.

It had previously been reported that Buxton cleared concussion protocol after bumping heads with Carlos Correa (concussion) on Thursday, but that has turned out not to be the case. Buxton's move is retroactive to Friday, so he'll be required to miss only six more days before being eligible for activation, and the Twins will make a corresponding move to fill his roster spot Sunday.