Byron Buxton headshot

Byron Buxton Injury: Placed on concussion IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

The Twins placed Buxton on the 7-day concussion injured list Saturday.

It had previously been reported that Buxton cleared concussion protocol after bumping heads with Carlos Correa (concussion) on Thursday, but that has turned out not to be the case. Buxton's move is retroactive to Friday, so he'll be required to miss only six more days before being eligible for activation, and the Twins will make a corresponding move to fill his roster spot Sunday.

