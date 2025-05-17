Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Byron Buxton headshot

Byron Buxton Injury: Remains out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Buxton (head) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game versus Milwaukee.

Buxton will begin on the bench for a second straight game following Thursday's collision with Carlos Correa. While Correa was diagnosed with a concussion, Buxton has cleared concussion protocol, though it's not clear if he could be used off the bench. With Buxton out of the lineup Saturday, DaShawn Keirsey is getting a second consecutive start in center field.

Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now