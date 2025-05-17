Byron Buxton Injury: Remains out Saturday

Buxton (head) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game versus Milwaukee.

Buxton will begin on the bench for a second straight game following Thursday's collision with Carlos Correa. While Correa was diagnosed with a concussion, Buxton has cleared concussion protocol, though it's not clear if he could be used off the bench. With Buxton out of the lineup Saturday, DaShawn Keirsey is getting a second consecutive start in center field.