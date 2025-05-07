Byron Buxton News: Remains red-hot Wednesday

Buxton went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Baltimore.

Buxton gave the Twins their first lead with a three-run blast off Charlie Morton in the third inning. It was the veteran outfielder's third straight game with a homer, and he now has eight RBI over that stretch. Buxton also extended his hitting streak to seven contests, a span during which he's batting .400 (12-for-30) with four extra-base hits.