Byron Buxton News: Smacks two-run shot

Buxton went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the White Sox.

Buxton struck out in each of his first three at-bats, but extended the Twins' lead to three runs in the seventh inning, when he took Cam Booser deep to left-center field for a two-run homer. It was Buxton's fifth home run of the season, two of which have come over his last three games, though over that span he has also struck out seven times.