Byron Chourio Injury: On IL with oblique injury

Chourio was placed on the 7-day injured list at Single-A Fort Myers with an oblique strain, TwinsDaily.com reports.

After hitting .344 (63-for-183) during a strong professional debut in the Dominican Summer League in 2023, Chourio's career hasn't progressed. He slashed just .207/.271/.277 at Single-A last year and had a .196/.381/.258 line in 29 games for Fort Myers this season before the injury.