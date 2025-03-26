Cade Cavalli Injury: Placed on injured list

The Nationals placed Cavalli (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to March 24.

The right-hander is nearing the final stages of his rehab from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in May of 2023 and subsequent dealt with a "dead arm" last summer. Cavalli's last significant action came at Triple-A Rochester in 2022, where he had a 3.71 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 104:39 K:BB across 97 innings.