Cade Cavalli Injury: Skipping next rehab start

Cavalli (elbow) will skip his next rehab start with Triple-A Rochester after exiting his last outing Tuesday with fatigue, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Cavalli will throw a pair of bullpen sessions in between starts instead, and the Nationals are not viewing this as a significant setback. Coming back from Tommy John surgery, Cavalli has allowed three runs with a 9:4 K:BB across 11 innings covering three rehab starts.