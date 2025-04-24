Fantasy Baseball
Cade Cavalli Injury: Strong rehab outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Cavalli (elbow) threw five shutout innings while allowing two hits and one walk with four strikeouts across five innings with Double-A Harrisburg on Thursday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Cavalli has had a long recovery from Tommy John surgery, but he has looked good through two rehab outings. He ramped up to 69 pitches Thursday, 43 of which went for strikes. Cavalli will likely remain on the injured list until mid-May but will continue to build up in the minors.

Cade Cavalli
Washington Nationals
