Cade Horton Injury: Completes bullpen session

Horton (shoulder) faced four batters during a brief bullpen session Sunday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

It was a short but meaningful appearance on the mound for Horton, who was facing live hitters for the first time in about nine months. The young righty was ultimately shut down last year due to a Grade 2 right subscapularis strain, and he's slowly building himself back up in camp. Horton, who was drafted seventh overall by the Cubs back in 2022, is one of the team's top pitching prospects and could be closing in on his MLB debut this season. The lost 2024 campaign may slow Horton down a bit, but if he looks good at Triple-A Iowa early in the year, he could start to force the issue, though Chicago would have to open up a spot on its 40-man roster to make room for the 23-year-old.