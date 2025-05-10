Cade Horton News: Officially promoted

The Cubs selected Horton's contract from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Although Brad Keller is listed as the starter for Saturday's contest against the Mets, Horton is still expected to make his MLB debut during the game -- likely as a bulk reliever. The 23-year-old righty has dazzled to the tune of a 1.24 ERA and a 33:13 K:BB across 29 innings in Triple-A this year, and he could make a case to remain on the big-league roster after Shota Imanaga (hamstring) returns with a few strong performances. To clear roster space for Horton, Tom Cosgrove was optioned to Iowa, and Eli Morgan (elbow) was moved to the 60-day IL.