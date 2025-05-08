Cade Horton News: On his way to big leagues

The Cubs are expected to call up Horton from Triple-A Iowa for this weekend's series against the Mets, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reports.

The Cubs need a starter to fill in for the injured Shota Imanaga (hamstring), and signs were pointing to Horton after Chris Flexen was used in relief Tuesday and Wednesday. Horton is likely to make his major-league debut with a start Saturday, although the team has not yet confirmed it. A first-round pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft, Horton was limited to only nine starts in 2024 due to shoulder problems, but in 2025 he's posted a 1.24 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 33:13 K:BB over 29 innings covering six starts with Iowa. He could make additional starts after Saturday if he pitches well.