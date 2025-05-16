Cade Povich News: Fans nine in no-decision

Povich did not factor into the decision against the Nationals on Friday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out nine across 5.2 innings.

Povich had extra rest entering Friday's game after his original start Tuesday against the Twins was postponed due to rain. The time off appeared to help the 25-year-old southpaw as he registered a season-high nine strikeouts and was one out shy from logging his third quality start of the season. Povich has a 5.23 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 38:14 K:BB across 41.1 innings, and he is lined up to face the Brewers on the road next week.