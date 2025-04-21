Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cade Smith headshot

Cade Smith News: Called upon for first save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Smith collected the save in Monday's 6-4 victory over the Yankees, pitching a scoreless inning while allowing one hit and no walks. He struck out two.

Smith neatly retired the side on 11 pitches, which included nine strikes. The 25-year-old completed the feat in style, striking out Aaron Judge swinging to end the game. Smith earned the save chance because Emmanuel Clase had pitched on three consecutive days prior to Monday. Despite the Cleveland closer's unsightly 7.84 ERA over 10.1 innings, Smith will likely remain in a setup role for the time being.

Cade Smith
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now