Cade Smith News: Works eighth inning
Smith allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two over a scoreless eighth inning in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Twins.
Smith has operated as a fill-in closer while Emmanuel Clase worked on the demons that plagued him early in 2025. Clase followed Smith to pitch the ninth inning of a 1-1 game, which indicates the former is still a trusted late-game arm and in the closer mix.
