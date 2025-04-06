Caden Dana News: Dispatched to Triple-A

The Angels optioned Dana to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

Dana's stay with the Angels lasted just two days, as he was recalled from Triple-A on Friday and appeared out of the bullpen later that night in an 8-6 loss to the Guardians. Since he covered three innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits and one walk in that appearance, Dana was unlikely to be available for another day or two, so the Angels opted to swap him off the active roster in favor of a fresh arm in right-hander Michael Darrell-Hicks, who was called up from Salt Lake. Dana is expected to move back into the rotation as he returns to the Triple-A club.