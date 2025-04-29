Fantasy Baseball
Cal Mitchell News: Inks minors deal with SF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Mitchell signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Tuesday.

Mitchell was released by the White Sox on Saturday after putting up a .259 OPS in 27 plate appearances at Triple-A Charlotte. He'll now get another chance in the Giants organization, but they'll bump him down to Double-A Richmond in an effort to jumpstart his bat against lower-level competition. Even if he finds a groove offensively, he doesn't project as anything more than minor-league depth for his new club.

