Cal Quantrill News: Short start Saturday

Quantrill allowed a run on three hits and struck out two without walking a batter over 3.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Saturday.

Quantrill threw just 46 pitches (31 strikes) before getting pulled when he ran into trouble in the fourth inning. There was no reported injury after the game, so this currently appears to be just a curious managerial decision. Quantrill has allowed just one run in three of his last four starts, but he hasn't logged more than five innings in any of those outings. He's now at a 6.09 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 31:15 K:BB across 44.1 innings over 10 starts this season. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Giants.