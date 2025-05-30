Fantasy Baseball
Cal Quantrill News: Strikes out seven in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Quantrill (3-5) picked up the loss Friday after throwing five innings, surrendering two runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out seven in the 2-0 loss to the Giants.

Quantrill pitched well on Friday, but needed to be perfect to avoid the loss since the Marlins offense didn't give him any help. The 30-year-old has been unable to find a way to get consistently deep into ballgames this season, recording an out in the sixth inning just once in his 11 starts. Regardless, he's given the Marlins a chance to win games, especially lately. The right-hander has allowed just four runs over his last three starts spanning 13.1 innings (2.70 ERA) while picking up 15 strikeouts as well.

