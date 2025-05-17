Cal Raleigh News: Slugs 15th homer

Raleigh went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and two total runs scored in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Padres.

Raleigh took San Diego reliever Adrian Morejon's first pitch deep to lead off the seventh inning. Over the last five games, Raleigh has gone 6-for-17 (.353) with three homers, six RBI, five runs scored and a stolen base. The catcher is already up to 15 long balls on the year, and he's added a .968 OPS, 31 RBI, 31 runs scored, five stolen bases and eight doubles over 44 contests.