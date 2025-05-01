Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Caleb Boushley headshot

Caleb Boushley News: Back in Texas bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

The Rangers recalled Boushley from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.

Boushley had been optioned to Round Rock on Monday, but he's eligible to rejoin the Rangers just three days later after the team placed catcher Kyle Higashioka (intercostal) on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. The Rangers are likely to deploy Boushley in long relief after the right-hander allowed five runs on six hits and two walks over 7.2 innings across his prior three appearances with the big club this season.

Caleb Boushley
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now