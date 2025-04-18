Caleb Durbin News: Officially called up

The Brewers recalled Durbin from Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

Durbin entered spring training as the favorite to be Milwaukee's primary third baseman after being acquired from the Yankees this offseason in the Devin Williams trade, but he ended up beginning the campaign in the minors. The 25-year-old hit well to start the season at Nashville with two homers, three steals and a .278/.316/.481 slash line in 13 games, and he's now primed to make his MLB debut for the Brewers. Following the demotion of Oliver Dunn on Thursday, Durbin is poised to receive regular playing time at the hot corner.