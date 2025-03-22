Caleb Durbin News: Relegated to minors
The Brewers optioned Durbin to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.
Durbin entered camp with a good chance to make the Opening Day roster and possibly win a regular starting job in the infield. He slashed .250/.322/.404 with two homers, seven RBI, 12 runs scored and seven stolen bases across 17 games, but the Brewers will opt to give the 25-year-old a few more reps in Triple-A before he makes his MLB debut. With Durbin now in the minors, the Brewers may turn to Oliver Dunn or Vinny Capra to start at the hot corner.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now