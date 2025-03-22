Fantasy Baseball
Caleb Durbin News: Relegated to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

The Brewers optioned Durbin to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

Durbin entered camp with a good chance to make the Opening Day roster and possibly win a regular starting job in the infield. He slashed .250/.322/.404 with two homers, seven RBI, 12 runs scored and seven stolen bases across 17 games, but the Brewers will opt to give the 25-year-old a few more reps in Triple-A before he makes his MLB debut. With Durbin now in the minors, the Brewers may turn to Oliver Dunn or Vinny Capra to start at the hot corner.

