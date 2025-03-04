Caleb Durbin News: Shines in spring game

Durbin went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs and a stolen base in Monday's spring game.

Durbin led off Monday's contest and socked his second long ball in four days on the second pitch he saw. Brice Turang figures to be Milwaukee's primary leadoff option against righties when the regular season gets underway, but he will likely hit lower in the order against southpaws, and Durbin -- who as things stand could open the campaign as the starting third baseman -- will be among the candidates to hit first those days.