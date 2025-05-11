Caleb Freeman News: Dispatched to Triple-A
The White Sox optioned Freeman to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.
He'll give up his spot on the 26-man active roster and in the Chicago bullpen to right-hander Yoendrys Gomez, whom the White Sox claimed off waivers from the Dodgers. After getting his first MLB call-up last Sunday, Freeman made four relief appearances for Chicago and was charged with two earned runs on four hits and one walk over 2.1 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now