Caleb Freeman News: Dispatched to Triple-A

The White Sox optioned Freeman to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

He'll give up his spot on the 26-man active roster and in the Chicago bullpen to right-hander Yoendrys Gomez, whom the White Sox claimed off waivers from the Dodgers. After getting his first MLB call-up last Sunday, Freeman made four relief appearances for Chicago and was charged with two earned runs on four hits and one walk over 2.1 innings.