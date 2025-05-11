Cam Booser News: Notches first save
Booser threw a perfect ninth inning to earn a save against Miami on Sunday.
Booser needed only six pitches (five strikes) to retire the Marlins' 8-9-1 hitters in Sunday's win. It was his first save of the season after picking up his first win of the year Friday against Miami. He now owns a 4.80 ERA with a 15:8 K:B across 15 innings. Two of Booser's last three appearances have been save opportunities, and the White Sox's closer role still appears to be very fluid.
