Cam Caminiti Injury: Still building up

Caminiti (forearm) is throwing in extended spring training, and Atlanta hasn't announced a timeline for him to be assigned to a full-season affiliate, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The 18-year-old southpaw, selected 24th overall in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, reported some forearm soreness in March and has been brought along slowly as a result. Caminiti is likely to be sent to Single-A Augusta once he's cleared to officially begin his campaign.