Cam Caminiti

Cam Caminiti News: Makes season debut

RotoWire Staff

May 11, 2025

Caminiti (forearm) struck out three and allowed two earned runs on three hits and one walk across 2.1 innings in his season debut Friday for Atlanta's rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate.

The No. 24 overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Caminiti made his professional debut with Single-A Augusta late last season, but he stuck around at Atlanta's complex in Florida following spring training while he recovered from forearm tendinitis. The injury was never viewed as a major concern, as Atlanta had likely always planned to manage the 18-year-old lefty's workload in his first full pro season. He'll likely report to Augusta once he gets a few FCL starts under his belt.

Cam Caminiti
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
