Cam Caminiti News: Makes season debut

Caminiti (forearm) struck out three and allowed two earned runs on three hits and one walk across 2.1 innings in his season debut Friday for Atlanta's rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate.

The No. 24 overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Caminiti made his professional debut with Single-A Augusta late last season, but he stuck around at Atlanta's complex in Florida following spring training while he recovered from forearm tendinitis. The injury was never viewed as a major concern, as Atlanta had likely always planned to manage the 18-year-old lefty's workload in his first full pro season. He'll likely report to Augusta once he gets a few FCL starts under his belt.