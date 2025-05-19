Cam Collier Injury: Trending toward June debut

Collier (thumb) is in the midst of a hitting progression and appears on track to be activated from High-A Dayton's 60-day injured list at some point in June, MLB.com reports.

Collier has been on the shelf all season after suffering a torn UCL in his left thumb March 13 and requiring surgery. Regarded as one of the top prospects in Cincinnati's system, Collier slashed .248/.355/.443 with 20 home runs over 119 games with Dayton a season ago.