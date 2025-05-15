Cam Smith News: Not in Thursday's lineup
Smith is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game in Texas.
Following a stretch of four straight starts in right field, Smith has now been out of the lineup in consecutive games. Playing time for the rookie continues to be hit-or-miss over the last few weeks, and he hasn't helped himself by batting just .179/.319/.231 over the last 12 contests. Zach Dezenzo is in right field and batting ninth for the Astros on Thursday.
