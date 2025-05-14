Cam Smith News: Sitting after four straight starts

Smith is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Smith will hit the bench after he occupied right field in each of the last four games while going 3-for-13 with three walks, three runs and one RBI. With Jose Altuve shifting back to left field Wednesday after starting at second base and designated hitter in the first two games of the series, Zach Dezenzo will slide over to right field, leaving no room in the lineup for Smith.