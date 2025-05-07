Cam Smith News: Tallies second double

Smith went 1-for-3 with a double Tuesday against the Brewers.

Smith's playing time has fluctuated lately as he sat two games over Houston's weekend series against the White Sox. However, he's re-entered the lineup for two consecutive matchups to begin the team's new series against Milwaukee and delivered only his second double of the season Tuesday. While Smith hasn't been particularly useful for fantasy purposes, he has offset a 30.2 percent strikeout rate with a 9.4 percent walk rate and .153 ISO across 96 plate appearances.