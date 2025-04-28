Camilo Doval News: Earns win Sunday

Doval (2-1) got the win over the Rangers on Sunday after pitching a perfect ninth inning. He struck out two.

Doval made easy work of his opponents, going three up and three down in just 10 pitches. He wound up with the win after the Giants walked it off in the bottom of the inning. Doval is working on an eight-game scoreless streak and has allowed just one base hit over that span. Over his last five appearances, Doval has three saves, a hold and a win. He owns a 2.08 ERA ad 0.85 WHIP for the season but is still competing with Ryan Walker for saves despite his recent success.